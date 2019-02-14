Government backs plans to create new homes and jobs in next five years

Plans for public-sector land to be developed which aim to bring forward 10,000 new homes, 14,000 new jobs and save taxpayers £37million in running costs

£15million investment will see a range of new proposals brought forward for more than 100 sites across the country

One Public Estate programme has already freed-up land for the development of more than 3,000 new homes across England

Development plans which could see more than 10,000 new homes built across England and 14,000 new jobs created by 2024/25 are to be brought forward through a £15million government project.

The One Public Estate programme was launched in 2013 to make better use of public-sector sites, free up space for new homes and create jobs.

It encourages the emergency services, local councils and government departments to work more closely together by sharing sites and creating public-sector ‘hubs’ - where services are delivered in one place. So far, the programme has saved taxpayers £24million in running costs, created 5,745 new jobs and released land for the development of 3,336 new homes.

The latest round of the programme will see money and support given to more than 100 local public-sector partnerships across England, to bring forward proposals for a range of new projects on public-sector sites.

These include:

£680,000 for projects in Waltham Forest, including proposals to bring forward the redevelopment of the 100-year-old Whipps Cross Hospital and sites in public and private ownership for housing development in the Forest Road Corridor

£505,000 for projects in Devon and Torbay, including the regeneration of land around St David’s station in Exeter

£405,000 for projects in Northamptonshire, including plans to release land around Kettering railway station for the development of new houses and station improvements

£410,000 for projects in Worcestershire, including delivering new housing and regeneration around Redditch station, as part of the Rail Quarter development

The Minister for Implementation, Oliver Dowden, said:

Getting the best use out of publicly-owned land can help to regenerate our towns and cities and give people improved access to the services they need. This programme shows that when government works smarter, with public authorities coming together, taxpayers get better value for money, new jobs are created and space is freed-up for vitally needed new homes.

The One Public Estate programme is a joint initiative between the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government and the Local Government Association. It now covers 95% of all local authority areas in England.

Funding for the latest round of the programme will help with the creation of feasibility studies and masterplans for the potential development sites.

It is hoped the work will bring forward savings of £37million in public-sector running costs and allow the redevelopment of a large number of brownfield sites.

The Minister of State for Housing, Kit Malthouse, said:

This government is committed to helping more people get on the housing ladder and restoring the dream of home ownership for a new generation. The One Public Estates programme will not only help more people find a home of their own, but also help create jobs and save taxpayers’ money. The latest projects to share £15million of funding will make a real difference to local communities and provide better services to residents.

Lord Porter, Chairman of the Local Government Association, said:

I’m pleased to see One Public Estate continue to grow from strength to strength. This latest round will see the programme now deliver more than 650 projects in total, all of which support councils to work with the wider public sector to deliver the best public services and place for their local communities.