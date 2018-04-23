Government appoints new board members to the UK Atomic Energy Authority

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has today (23 April 2018) announced new appointments to the UK Atomic Energy Authority ( UKAEA ).

The UKAEA leads the commercial development of fusion power and related technology and position the UK as a leader in sustainable nuclear energy. Nuclear fusion, the process that powers the sun, can play a big part in our carbon-free energy future. UKAEA manages the UK fusion programme at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy ( CCFE ) which is one of the world’s leading fusion research laboratories.

Shrinivas Honap, Sue Scane, and Professor Sir Adrian Smith have been appointed as new non-executive board members for a 3-year term from 1 April 2018. All 3 bring a wealth of valuable experience to the UKAEA board that will help ensure that it continues to deliver world leading research, innovation and training in nuclear fusion. The non-executive directors will provide advice and oversight across academic, financial and other areas of interest.

Shrinivas is currently a board member at the British Transport Policy Authority and a lay member at Speakers Committee of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority ( IPSA ). Previously he has held senior roles at Vodafone and Capita and as a non-executive within the NHS. He is currently chair of Audit at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and a non-executive on the board of Registrars of Scotland.

Sue was the Director for Environment & Economy at Oxfordshire County Council until her retirement, having previously been its Assistant Chief Executive & Chief Finance Officer. In her career she helped to get the Oxfordshire City Deal, which aims to maximise the science facilities throughout the county including Harwell, Milton Park and Culham. Sue also serves on the Boards of the Oxford Diocese and of Didcot First.

Knighted in 2011 and elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2001, Sir Adrian is a distinguished statistician and currently the vice-chancellor at the University of London. He previously served as Director General, Knowledge and Innovation at the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, and was Principal of Queen Mary University of London for 10 years. He has also worked with the UK Higher Education Funding and Research Councils, along with his appointment as Deputy Chair of the UK Statistics Authority in 2012.

These 3 members replace 2 non-executive directors who have reached the end of their terms, and we thank them for their years of service.