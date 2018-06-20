Government announces new appointments to the Low Pay Commission

The government has today (Wednesday 20 June) announced a number of new appointments and re-appointments to the independent Low Pay Commission ( LPC ).

Kate Bell, Simon Sapper and Martin McTague will replace John Hannett, Brian Strutton and Peter Donaldson. Kay Carberry, Professor Sarah Brown and Clare Chapman have all been re-appointed to their previous roles.

The appointments are for 3 years, with the option of reappointment.

Business Minister Andrew Griffiths said:

It is important that the lowest paid are fairly rewarded for their contribution to the economy and the National Minimum Wage has been making millions of workers better off since it was introduced. The independent Low Pay Commission gives the government expert and impartial advice which is essential to this ongoing success. I would like to thank the outgoing commissioners for the contribution and welcome the 3 new commissioners. They bring a wealth of experience to the commission and I am delighted to have them on board.

