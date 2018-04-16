Government announces appointment of 3 new Acas council members

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has today (16 April 2018) announced new appointments to the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) council.

Susan Jordan, Jayne Haines and Anne Davies have been appointed as new non-executive board members for a 3 year term from 16 April 2018.

Anne Davies joins the council as an independent member and Susan Jordan and Jayne Haines as employer representatives.

Sally Hunt has also been reappointed for an additional 3 years.

Sir Brendan Barber, Acas Chair, said:

I’m delighted that Anne, Susan and Jayne are joining the Acas council alongside Sally who has been reappointed for another three years. Their wealth of experience in employment relations will be invaluable in our role as independent, impartial and trusted workplace experts. I look forward to working with them to maintain our reputation as Britain’s leading advisory service on workplace relations.

Acas is an independent body that provides impartial advice on workplace relations to employers and employees. Its services help to contribute to BEIS’ vision of delivering a competitive, efficient and effective labour market as part of the government’s Industrial Strategy.

During 2016 to 2017, Acas helped to settle 9 out of 10 collective disputes, answered 887,000 calls and dealt with 1.4 million questions from 500,000 users with Acas’ automated online helpline advice service.

Council member biographies

Anne Davies

Professor Davies is currently Dean of the Oxford Law Faculty, and has been Professor of Law and Public Policy since 2015. She studied at Oxford, completing her BA and D.Phil. degrees. She was a Prize Fellow at All Souls College from 1995 to 2001, and the Garrick Fellow and Tutor in Law at Brasenose College from 2001 to 2015, and remains a professorial fellow of Brasenose College. Professor Davies is the author of five books and numerous articles in the fields of public law and labour law. She joins Acas as an independent member.

Susan Jordan

Susan is currently Vice president HR - Retail UK and Ireland. Prior to this she was HR Director Employee Relations and Employee Engagement Europe from 2012 to 2014. Susan joins Acas as an employer representative.

Jayne Haines

Jayne is currently Senior Vice President Talent Leadership, Learning and Organisation Development at GlaxoSmithKline. Prior to this she was Chief Learning Officer at the same company from 2014 to 2016. Jayne joins Acas as an employer representative.

Sally Hunt

Sally Hunt is the general secretary of the University and College Union. She has two decades’ experience as a senior trade union official has been general secretary of the University and College Union (UCU), since 2007. Since 2015 she has been serving on the Acas as an employee representative and has agreed to stay in post for another 3 years until February 2021.