Government action to speed up compensation for LGBT veterans

Increase in dedicated staff will accelerate applications and process payments faster

New automated payment system is being built to eliminate processing delays and administrative bottlenecks

Financial recognition scheme will provide support for LGBT military personnel who faced dismissal, discharge or mistreatment while serving between 1967 - 2000.

LGBT military personnel who faced dismissal, discharge or mistreatment due to their sexuality while serving between 1967 and 2000 will receive financial support faster following improvements to the Government’s financial recognition scheme.

The UK Government has increased dedicated staff by adding a further five workers, almost doubling the size of the existing team, to accelerate application reviews and process payments more quickly. The expanded team will focus on expediting the creation of applicant case files and processing of applications.

To address processing concerns, the Government is also introducing two other key measures as part of its efforts to ensure veterans receive timely recognition for past injustices:

An automated payments system is being built to streamline the process, significantly reducing administrative bottlenecks and minimising errors. This system will ensure payments are made accurately and promptly once approved.

Independent Panel sittings will double to two per week to accelerate the review of cases requiring assessment, particularly for those seeking recognition payments of up to £20,000 for harm experienced beyond dismissal or discharge.

The Government remains driven to ensure every recommendation of Lord Etherton’s review is fully implemented. As of July 2025, Defence has completed 42 of the 49 recommendations and two other remaining recommendations will be completed by the end of the year.

This action demonstrates the Government’s Plan for Change in practice - delivering on the commitment to strengthen national security by ensuring we maintain the trust and confidence of all those who serve our country.

Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns MP, said

We deeply regret the treatment of LGBT serving personnel between 1967 and 2000 which was wholly unacceptable. We have been prioritising payments to the elderly and those with serious health conditions to ensure they receive support as quickly as possible. We’re taking decisive action to ensure LGBT veterans receive the recognition they deserve by increasing staff resources, implementing an automated payment system, and doubling panel reviews. This scheme acknowledges the sacrifices of those who faced discrimination while serving. I urge all affected veterans to apply through the GOV.UK portal as we remain fully committed to implementing Lord Etherton’s recommendations, and righting these historic wrongs, as part of our Government’s commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who have served.

The further support for LGBT Veterans comes off the back of the government’s historic commitment to increase defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who have served.

The scheme, launched by the Government in December, goes beyond financial recognition – it also acknowledges the sacrifices and injustices faced by LGBT veterans and ensures their experiences are recognised and valued. This can include, but not limited to, having a restoration of rank, letters of apologies, among other forms of recognition.

All veterans affected by the ban while serving between 1967 and 2000 are urged to read the guidance and apply via the Veterans of the LGBT Ban: Financial Recognition Scheme page on GOV.UK.