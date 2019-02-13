Goodbye GSI – DWP email addresses are changing

The GSI (Government Secure Intranet) network is being phased out across government. As part of this change, ‘.gsi’ will be removed from Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) email addresses by 31 March 2019.

From 31 March 2019 if you use any existing DWP email addresses, you will need to change these from:

…@dwp.gsi.gov.uk

to

…@dwp.gov.uk

The new addresses will be active by 31 March 2019 – please do not use them before this date. Until then you may still receive emails from DWP ’s ‘.gsi’ email addresses.

Ensure you update any records that contain DWP email addresses from 31 March 2019. These may include directories, web applications or forms.

What will happen if you don’t make the change?

Any messages sent to a DWP ‘.gsi’ address after 31 March 2019 will continue to work for a limited period of time to help with a smooth transition. You will however receive an automated email response asking you to use the new address.

If you have any questions about this change, or need more information email us at oed.removalofgsiproject@dwp.gsi.gov.uk