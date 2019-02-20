News story

Goodbye GSI: Charity Commission email addresses are changing

Our email addresses are changing from Monday 25 February 2019. Our online services will be unavailable over the weekend to prepare for this change.

Published 20 February 2019
From:
The Charity Commission
Charity Commission emails are changing (.gsi is being phased out)

The GSI (Government Secure Intranet) network is being phased out across government. As part of this change ‘.gsi’ will be removed from Charity Commission email addresses on Monday 25 February 2019.

All Charity Commission digital services will be unavailable from 6pm Friday 22 February until 10am Monday 25 February to prepare for this.

We will update our email addresses on the website in time for this change too.

What you need to do

From Monday 25 February remove the ‘.gsi’ from any emails you send to us. Also update any records that you have which include Charity Commission email addresses.

For example, change:

  • inboxname@charitycommission.gsi.gov.uk

to

  • inboxname@charitycommission.gov.uk

What will happen if you do not make any changes

After 31 March 2019 emails sent to a .gsi email address will not be received.

