Global Strategic Sealift Contract secures military operations

UK Armed Forces will benefit from a new long-term strategic sealift contract supporting the transport of crucial defence equipment and supplies, as well as sustaining 150 UK jobs.

The Ministry of Defence has awarded the seven-year contract, worth £476 million, to UK-based Foreland Shipping Limited (FSL), ensuring the continued support of military operations and strengthening national security, through strategic sea lift.

This comes as Defence Secretary John Healey recently announced that UK based defence firms will be prioritised for government investment under a new Defence Industrial Strategy that will drive economic growth, boost British jobs, and strengthen national security.

Under the contract, FSL will provide four roll-on roll-off shipping vessels capable of transporting essential equipment and supplies, including armoured vehicles, emergency medical supplies and complex weapons, across the globe.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP, said:

By ensuring the efficient movement of equipment and supplies, strategic sealift is pivotal to our ability to respond rapidly to emerging threats, project global reach, and sustain critical operations. The long-term nature of this contract guarantees stable employment for workers across the nation. This investment reflects the government’s commitment to supporting jobs, driving economic growth, and safeguarding the UK’s national security.

The vessels are operated by UK national sponsored reserves, a unique category of reservists who are members of the civilian workforce and join the reserves as a condition of service. This arrangement allows them to be called up to support the Armed Forces in times of crisis.

The contract will protect FSL’s UK workforce of around 150 personnel nationally, 97% of whom are reservists. By providing this critical capability to UK Defence, the contract will retain skilled personnel and boost economic growth over the next seven years, acting on the Government’s Plan for Change with investment and reform to deliver growth.

The new contract with FSL will enable the MOD to meet current operational demands while preparing for future threats in a more volatile world. The strategic sealift capability plays a vital role within NATO, and without it, the UK would be unable to meet its NATO New Force Model commitment.

The capability has been instrumental in supporting military operations across the globe for decades. As part of the UK’s ongoing support to Ukraine, the FSL vessels have conducted over 30 sailings, moving more than 23,000 tonnes of equipment, including significant ammunition outloads from Newport in South Wales.

The strategic sealift capability also supported the recent UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force Exercise Joint Protector in Latvia, where vessels supported both deployment and recovery of equipment, reinforcing the UK’s ability to rapidly deploy forces in the Atlantic.

Head of MOD Defence Supply Chain Operations and Movements (DSCOM) Commodore Karen Rees said:

Maintaining our strategic sealift capability is essential to our operational readiness and ability to respond to global crises. This contract reaffirms our commitment to collaborating with industry partners to ensure we can meet both immediate needs and long-term national security.

Chairman of Foreland Shipping Limited, Major General (retired) Ian Copeland CB said:

Foreland Shipping Limited (FSL) has, over the last 23 years, taken great pride in providing the Strategic Sealift Capability for the Ministry of Defence. It has been a highly successful project for all concerned and we are therefore delighted that we will now continue to provide this vital capability for the next contract period. We look forward, with the assistance of our dedicated crew members, to extending our close relationship with DSCOM and fulfilling tasks around the globe.

This imperative contract supports key components of the UK Government’s Plan for Change, safeguarding national security while raising living standards across the UK with good, skilled, productive jobs which foster economic growth.