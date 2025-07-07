Global Combat Air Programme Joint Statement: 7 July 2025

On 7 July 2025, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Japanese Defense Minister NAKATANI Gen and UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey took part in a virtual meeting and confirmed the following points:

1. The three Ministers welcomed the announcement on 20 June by industry to officially launch Edgewing, a Joint Venture that brings together international aerospace leaders BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo (Italy) and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. Ltd. (Japan).

2. The three Ministers also welcomed the opening of the new headquarters in Reading for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) International Government Organisation (GIGO) and Edgewing. The GIGO and Edgewing will work together from the HQ, under the streamlined governance structure, delivering the programme at pace alongside teams from across the three nations.

3. The three Ministers reaffirmed their strong and personal commitment to the programme, and confirmed to accelerate all the necessary work to conclude the first international contract between the GIGO and Edgewing by the end of this year. They also spoke of deepening trilateral cooperation for the shared objectives of GCAP and ensuring its continued success.