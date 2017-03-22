Global Britain on show in Malaysia

Minister Harriett Baldwin’s visit follows shortly after trips to India and the United Arab Emirates to support UK businesses and deepen our defence ties with key partners across the world as new threats and challenges arise. The Minister toured the LIMA exhibition, promoted British business and met key regional partners.

Minister Harriett Baldwin said:

Our long-standing defence and security relationship with Malaysia continues to strengthen and we are keen to help solve regional security challenges with innovative British technology and support. The UK’s commitment to the region was underlined by last year’s RAF Red Arrows tour and Typhoon exercises; and I’m pleased to represent our global interests and deep connection to Malaysia at LIMA 2017.

Around 20 world-leading British companies are exhibiting advanced technology at LIMA. Malaysia is an important UK business and defence partner. In 2015 alone UK exports to Malaysia were £2.2bn and the country is the UK’s second largest export market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which also includes Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

The UK and Malaysia are working together to promote prosperity across the region and have an excellent record of business cooperation. This has been reflected in growing levels of investment in both directions. In 2015 the top 25 UK companies in Malaysia reported over 70,000 Malaysian jobs created; £17.2bn of investment in Malaysia; and almost £1.5bn of Malaysian exports a year.