News story
GLD named one of UK’s Best Employers for Race
GLD recognised for its leadership on race equality and inclusion in the workplace by Business in the Community's Best Employers for Race listing.
The Government Legal Department is one of 70 public and private sector employers included in the 2018 Business in the Community’s Best Employers for Race listing.
The listing which is unranked and published in alphabetical order recognises good practice on workplace race equality and inclusion and celebrates organisations making a difference in this area.
To be considered, employers must demonstrate that they are creating inclusive workplace cultures and taking action on leadership, progression and/or recruitment. They must also show how their policies are positively impacting Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) employees within their organisations.
Stephen Braviner Roman, GLD Diversity champion said:
We’re really pleased to have been recognised as a leading employer for race equality and inclusion in the UK. Our diversity is crucial to our ability to provide high quality service and professional excellence to our clients. We’re committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work place for all colleagues to ensure that we are attracting and retaining the best talent with our unique and fulfilling careers.