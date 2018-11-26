GLD named one of UK’s Best Employers for Race

The Government Legal Department is one of 70 public and private sector employers included in the 2018 Business in the Community’s Best Employers for Race listing.

The listing which is unranked and published in alphabetical order recognises good practice on workplace race equality and inclusion and celebrates organisations making a difference in this area.

To be considered, employers must demonstrate that they are creating inclusive workplace cultures and taking action on leadership, progression and/or recruitment. They must also show how their policies are positively impacting Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) employees within their organisations.

Stephen Braviner Roman, GLD Diversity champion said: