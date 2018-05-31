Get the ship in shape innovation event

Background

HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH, and sister ship HMS PRINCE OF WALES, are the new cutting edge UK Aircraft Carriers and the largest ships the UK has ever built for the Royal Navy. These ships are intended to be operated by an extremely small crew relative to the ships’ size and the complexity of tasks that they undertake.

The operating environment and geographic dislocation of personnel will be creating new challenges in the way that work is managed and effectively delivered. Personnel tracking and communications can benefit from cutting edge technologies and it is not yet clear which technologies can best enhance working routines, feeding routines and organisational structure.

The following are key areas where efficiencies are required:

tracking all our people and providing potential data sets for machine learning approaches to logistics and workflow analysis

schedule maintenance, connect the maintainer, information and tools in the right place at the right time

keeping such a large real-estate clean is a challenge. Every hour spent cleaning, is time away from training, operating or maintaining. Is there an efficiency/ automation/ novel tech for when, where, how and with what, we are cleaning?

accounting for people, provisions, consumption and on-board purchasing is an obvious candidate for evolution

Are you a company working in any of the above areas? Would you be interested in discussing your ideas, technologies and solutions?

If the answer is “Yes” then our upcoming Innovation event could be of interest to you.

At the event, delegates will:

get a chance to go on-board and see the context of the challenges upfront with support from the actual end users, if possible

hear first hand the technical and procedural challenges faced by the current Ship’s Company

have the opportunity to shape future Defence Innovation challenges on the ship and future R&D investments

have the opportunity to offer/discuss both viable products and conceptual capabilities requiring funding

Register your interest to attend

If you would like participate in this event, please register your interest now and save the date.

The deadline for registering your interest is 5pm on 19 June 2018.

We will contact you between 20 and 21 June 2018 to notify you, if you’ve been selected to participate and will provide you with further information about the event.

Please note that places for this event are limited and if the event is oversubscribed, we will have to limit the number attending from a single organisation.