News story
Get behind National Apprenticeship Week 2019 - 'Asks' of the sector
With the start of the 12th annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW 2019) just around the corner, new resources to help the sector get behind the week have been published.
Highlighting the benefits of apprenticeships to employers, individuals, local communities and the wider economy, the ‘Blaze a Trail’ themed week, running from 4 to 8 March 2019, will see a range of activities and events being hosted across the country, aimed at challenging the outdated views many people still have about apprenticeships.
The week will also highlight the huge number of high quality apprenticeship opportunities available at all levels around the country, in a huge variety of sectors, including aviation engineering, nursing, finance and policing.
Whether you are an employer, apprentice, parent, school or apprenticeship training provider, there are a number of ways to show your support for the week:
Available on GOV.UK, some of the ‘Asks’ include:
- asking employers to wear a badge of support by uploading their company logo into a social media template - showing their commitment to and support for NAW 2019 and apprenticeships generally
- asking our stakeholders – including parents, schools and apprenticeship training providers - to show their support for apprenticeships on Instagram using a heart shape made of sparks, to convey the vibrancy, passion, and energy of apprentices
- asking apprentices to fire up the next wave of apprentices by joining the Young Apprentice Ambassador Network and giving a talk in their old/local school, sharing their experience to inspire others
Keith Smith, Apprenticeships Director, Education and Skills Funding Agency, said:
The resources being made available today will bring the apprenticeship community together, in a series of ‘Asks’ that can be used to create a movement over the course of National Apprenticeship Week 2019 (NAW2019).
The theme of ‘Blaze a Trail’ links to the new national apprenticeship campaign – ‘Fire It Up’ – so many of the resources use the campaign branding and style – ensuring NAW2019 compliments campaign activity, whilst giving apprentices, employers, and stakeholders unique resources to share and use widely during the week.
With less than four weeks to go, I am delighted to see so many events already on our events map. With your help we can make more of a noise about apprenticeships during NAW2019 and using some of these resources - uniting on social channels, in media opportunities and at events - we can really showcase the benefits apprenticeships have on individuals, employers, communities and the wider economy.
Any events taking place during the week can be shared on the Events Map, increasing exposure to the many events taking place during the week. More information is also available on GOV.UK and you can follow @Apprenticeships on Twitter and National Apprenticeship Service on LinkedIn to keep up to date.