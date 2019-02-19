Get behind National Apprenticeship Week 2019 - 'Asks' of the sector

Highlighting the benefits of apprenticeships to employers, individuals, local communities and the wider economy, the ‘Blaze a Trail’ themed week, running from 4 to 8 March 2019, will see a range of activities and events being hosted across the country, aimed at challenging the outdated views many people still have about apprenticeships.

The week will also highlight the huge number of high quality apprenticeship opportunities available at all levels around the country, in a huge variety of sectors, including aviation engineering, nursing, finance and policing.

Whether you are an employer, apprentice, parent, school or apprenticeship training provider, there are a number of ways to show your support for the week:

NAW2019 how to get involved

Available on GOV.UK, some of the ‘Asks’ include:

asking employers to wear a badge of support by uploading their company logo into a social media template - showing their commitment to and support for NAW 2019 and apprenticeships generally

asking our stakeholders – including parents, schools and apprenticeship training providers - to show their support for apprenticeships on Instagram using a heart shape made of sparks, to convey the vibrancy, passion, and energy of apprentices

asking apprentices to fire up the next wave of apprentices by joining the Young Apprentice Ambassador Network and giving a talk in their old/local school, sharing their experience to inspire others

Keith Smith, Apprenticeships Director, Education and Skills Funding Agency, said: