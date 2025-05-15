General Sir Gwyn Jenkins KCB OBE RM has been appointed as First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, and Aide-de-Camp to His Majesty

Defence Secretary John Healey, said:

I warmly congratulate General Sir Gwyn Jenkins on his selection as the next First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff. As the first Royal Marine appointed to the role, this is a hugely significant moment for the Royal Navy.

General Jenkins is a proven leader with a distinguished career in both the military and at the core of government. I know he will deliver in this pivotal role, making Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said:

I am very pleased to welcome General Jenkins as the next First Sea Lord. As one of the outstanding Royal Marines of his generation, he brings with him a wealth of operational and organisational expertise. His appointment reflects a Corps which is bound even more tightly to the way the Royal Navy thinks, operates and fights. In a more dangerous and demanding world, General Jenkins has the instincts and ambition needed to continue the modernisation of the Royal Navy, ensuring it can meet future threats and continue to safeguard our nation’s security and prosperity.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, said: