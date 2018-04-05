Geffrye Museum Reappointments

Cynthia Polemis

Cynthia Polemis has had a longstanding career in broadcasting as a presenter for the BBC World Service coupled with development and fundraising work in the independent theatre sector. Over the past ten years she has also been involved with the setting up of five of London’s leading independent cafe/wine bars [Fernandez and Wells] as well as completing a Masters degree in History of Art at Birkbeck College, London University, in which she focussed on French 18th century portrayals of home and food. She is an official art guide at Tate Modern and Tate Britain and also undertakes independent bespoke art tours in galleries and museums throughout London. She is on the board of the independent touring theatre company, Paines Plough which promotes new writing and acting talent.

Alexandra Robson

Alexandra Morris Robson is founder and CEO of Augustine Jewels. She was previously a Partner at Accenture where she specialised in Sales and Marketing Strategy. She was Global Head of CRM for Consumer Goods Clients and has a BA from Cambridge University and an MA from Stanford University.

Edwina Sassoon

Edwina Sassoon has had a career in the visual arts, working with museums and galleries. In 1990 she established her own consultancy advising both sides of the arts and business partnership. She is currently Director and Member of the Garden Project Board at The Hepworth Wakefield and Trustee of the Royal Society of Sculptors. In 2010 Edwina was awarded the Victoria & Albert Museum “Knowledge and Inspiration” Medal.

The roles are not remunerated. These reappointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Cynthia and Edwina have declared no such political activity. Alexandra has highlighted that she is a member of the Conservative Party and has made donations and canvassed in the last 5 years.