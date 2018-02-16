GC offers APA validated postgraduate residential course

The Association of Public Analysts (APA) Educational Trust and the Government Chemist Programme in LGC organise an annual RSC-approved, fully residential week long postgraduate course on the analysis and examination of food and feed. The course will take place from 16 to 20 April 2018.

See attached programme for full details.

Analysis and Examination of Foods - Reading 2018 PDF , 370KB, 2 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email government.chemist@lgcgroup.com. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The course, over a two year cycle, offers a distinctive learning experience, validated by active practitioners in the APA Training Committee, with unique features:

a vibrant mix of lectures, laboratory practical sessions and interactive exercises

wide range of experts, not available together elsewhere

up to date teaching of safety (chemical and microbiological), authenticity, analysis and the law of food, water, feeding-stuffs and fertilisers

professional networking with peer group and leading experts, National Reference Laboratories, senior academic researchers and policy officials

alignment with the MChemA*syllabus

practical and relevant training in microbiology theory and hands-on laboratory work

tuition on foreign body identification and hands-on lab training in microscopy.

The MChemA (Mastership in Chemical Anaysis) is the statutory qualification prescribed to practice as a Public Analyst by the Food Safety (Sampling and Qualifications) Regulations 2013

Who is this course for?

This course is particularly appropriate for aspiring MChemA candidates but will also be valuable for anyone working in a Public Analysts’ or food /animal feed laboratory who wishes to equip themselves with additional skills.

Course details

Topics will include food authenticity, microbiology theory and lab practical work, microscopy lab practical tuition, toxicology, drinking and bottled water quality, contaminants, food contact materials and food packaging taints. An evening session offers training in foreign body identification.

The accommodation will be in University hotel grade bedrooms with breakfast and evening meals taking place in ‘The Cedars’, located centrally on Reading University Campus. The teaching will take place in seminar rooms and laboratories.

Booking information

If you are not able to join us for the whole week, do not hesitate to consider daily attendance. See leaflet for daily rates.

Return the completed Registration form (MS Word Document, 31.7KB) to Michael Walker to book the course by 29 March.

For any queries about the course or the activities of the Government Chemist please contact