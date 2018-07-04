Fund manager wanted to administer £3 million Northern Cultural Regeneration investment

Organisations can now apply to manage a £3 million social investment fund that supports culture and creativity across the Northern Powerhouse.

The money, which was initially announced by the Prime Minister in May, is the next phase of the Northern Cultural Regeneration Fund that will provide a lasting cultural legacy from this summer’s Great Exhibition of the North, hosted by Newcastle - Gateshead.

The £3 million pot is available to fund managers who are looking to invest in projects that use arts and culture to benefit local communities. These could include programmes where theatre is used to improve child literacy or art workshops for the elderly.

It will also look to kick-start further co-investment in the region and attract additional social investment funding for the North.

Michael Ellis, Arts, Heritage and Tourism Minister, said:

Culture is a powerful tool that can be used to help people reach their full potential and build stronger communities. The Northern Cultural Regeneration Fund is supporting innovative projects that use the arts for social good, inspire future talent and provide a lasting legacy from the Great Exhibition of the North. I encourage local organisations who share these values to apply.

The organisation selected to manage the fund will design and administer the investment programme and make funding awards from April 2019 until March 2021.

A total of £11 million has already been allocated from the Northern Cultural Regeneration fund to projects in the Lake District, Blackpool and Bradford.

Charities, social enterprises and creative businesses will be able to bid for up to £150,000 and repaid loans will then be reinvested in the sector in the North.