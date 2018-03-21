Foreign Secretary's Nowruz message 2018

The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

Nowruz Mubarak to all those celebrating Nowruz in the UK and around the world.

Nowruz marks the start of Spring, and a time when we look forward to the year ahead, coming together with family to celebrate new beginnings, peace and friendship

So, however and wherever you are celebrating, I extend my warmest greetings to you and your loved ones and wish you a very happy New Year!

Nowruz pirouz!