Press release
Foreign Secretary's Nowruz message 2018
Boris Johnson wishes those celebrating in Britain and around the world a happy new year.
The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
Nowruz Mubarak to all those celebrating Nowruz in the UK and around the world.
Nowruz marks the start of Spring, and a time when we look forward to the year ahead, coming together with family to celebrate new beginnings, peace and friendship
So, however and wherever you are celebrating, I extend my warmest greetings to you and your loved ones and wish you a very happy New Year!
Nowruz pirouz!
