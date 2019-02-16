Foreign Secretary statement on the Republic of North Macedonia

Following ratification of the Prespa Agreement, the Secretary General of the United Nations has been informed by the governments of Greece and Macedonia that the Prespa Agreement is now effective.

The UK Government has received a request from the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia to adopt and use the name and terminologies referred to in Article 1 (3) of the Prespa Agreement.

The UK Government will henceforth refer to Macedonia as the Republic of North Macedonia.

Following the conclusion of this historic agreement, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

Both sides have now taken the necessary steps to make the Prespa Agreement effective. Her Majesty’s Government congratulates the Governments of the Hellenic Republic and Republic of North Macedonia on their courage and determination in ending this long-standing bilateral dispute. This is an historic moment for both countries. We look forward to working with North Macedonia and Greece both bilaterally and through the North Atlantic Alliance in the interests of European security.

