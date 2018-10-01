Foreign Secretary statement on Macedonia referendum

At yesterday’s referendum in Macedonia voters showed their desire to resolve the long-standing dispute with neighbouring Greece over the country’s name and take a positive step towards Euro-Atlantic integration. If implemented, the Prespa Agreement would improve stability in Macedonia and the wider region.

Speaking after the vote, the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

Although turnout was below expectations, this referendum was a positive step for Macedonia. Voters in Macedonia have made clear their wish to be part of the Euro-Atlantic community and I call on Prime Minister Zaev and his government to work with parliament to build consensus around the future of the country. I believe that implementation of the Prespa Agreement will be good for Macedonia and good for the region. It offers the prospect of greater security and prosperity and better opportunities for Macedonia’s young people. It also allows Macedonia to serve as an example to the region of what can be achieved with courage, determination and a vision for the future. The UK is proud to be a longstanding friend and partner of Macedonia. We look forward to this partnership enduring and strengthening in the future. And we look forward, in particular, to the day when we will be NATO allies – the door is still open.

