Press release
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt statement on the Matthew Hedges case in UAE
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has expressed shock and disappointment at the sentencing of British man Matthew Hedges in the United Arab Emirates.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:
I am deeply shocked and disappointed by the verdict today. I have personally raised the case of Matthew Hedges at the highest levels of the UAE government, including during my visit to Abu Dhabi on 12 November. On that occasion, I spoke to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.
However, today’s verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances. Our consular officials have been in close contact with Matthew Hedges and his family. We will continue to do everything possible to support him.
I have repeatedly made clear that the handling of this case by the UAE authorities will have repercussions for the relationship between our two countries, which has to be built on trust. I regret the fact that we have reached this position and I urge the UAE to reconsider.
Further information
-
Follow the Foreign Secretary on Twitter @Jeremy_Hunt and Facebook
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100