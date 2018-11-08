Foreign Office Minister to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to Hong Kong

During his visit, Minister Mark Field will meet Matthew Cheung, Chief Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, to discuss trade and investment, regional security and the UK-Hong Kong relationship. He will also meet with Mr Justice Ribeiro to discuss the strength of Hong Kong’s rule of law.

Mr Field will also discuss the political situation in Hong Kong with legislators and political figures from across the political spectrum and stress the UK’s continued commitment to the Joint Declaration, and to the faithful implementation of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ agreement, which guarantees rights and freedoms to Hong Kong’s people.

While in Hong Kong, Minister Field will also meet members of the British business community and take part in Sunday’s wreath laying at the Cenotaph.

Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, the Rt. Hon Mark Field MP, said:

“Hong Kong matters greatly to the UK. Our long-standing commitment to Hong Kong, as co-signatory of the Joint Declaration, and to the protection and promotion of its rights and freedoms, is as strong as ever. I am, therefore, delighted to be visiting Hong Kong for a second time in my role as Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, underlining the importance of our relationship.

“The UK remains committed to strengthening its deep and wide-ranging relationship with Hong Kong across a number of areas, including trade and investment, education, culture, innovation and technology. I look forward to discussing these issues and more during my visit.”

The visit will be the second stop of his six-day tour of South East and East Asia, which also includes Singapore and Vietnam.

Further information