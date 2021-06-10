Forces families benefit from upgraded homes at RAF Waddington

The 37 Service Family Accommodation properties at RAF Waddington are part of nearly 600 homes being upgraded for RAF families, with around 3000 improved for the Armed Forces nationally.

The work, known as Project Speed, is being undertaken by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation ( DIO ) and contractors Amey, thanks to £200-million of funding for military accommodation which was announced by the Chancellor and Secretary of State for Defence in July 2020. £122-million is being invested in the Service Family Accommodation programme, which will significantly improve living conditions for thousands of military personnel and their families. Some properties are receiving a full refurbishment, while others will see smaller but still significant improvements with a minimum investment of £25,000 per property. Part of this funding is also being invested in children’s play areas.

On 25th May, Air Commodore James Savage, DIO ’s Head of Accommodation, visited homes at RAF Waddington to see the good progress for himself. He was accompanied by Gp Capt Steve Kilvington, RAF Waddington’s Station Commander, Air Cdre Alan Opie, the RAF’s Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel Delivery, and Gp Capt Colin Owen, the RAF Housing Colonel. The group toured several of the properties currently being renovated and discussed the wider improvement programme. Most importantly, they welcomed Chf Tech Brindley and his family to their newly refurbished house.

Air Cdre James Savage, DIO ’s Head of Accommodation, said: It was a great pleasure to welcome Chf Tech Brindley and his family to their newly-renovated home. I’m sure they will be very happy there. This additional funding allows us to target some of the homes most in need of improvement and really make a difference to the home lives of people like Chf Tech Brindley and his family. It’s fantastic to see how the works at RAF Waddington are transforming the homes of our military personnel and their families into attractive, modern living spaces.

Chf Tech Brindley said: I am really pleased with our refurbished house. It’s been completely redecorated and finished to a high spec with a new kitchen and bathroom. It also has modern features I appreciate, like USB ports, and new windows which make it look smarter and will keep the house warmer in winter. I’m looking forward to some family time in our new house and I think these refurbishments will definitely benefit future families moving to RAF Waddington.

Group Captain Steve Kilvington, RAF Waddington Station Commander, said: It is fantastic to see the results of Project Speed first hand, this is a significant whole force effort that directly impacts our service personnel and their families for the better. At RAF Waddington one of my key priorities is to look after our people and I know these improvements will have a hugely positive benefit, not just here but across the MOD.

Air Cdre Alan Opie, the RAF’s Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel, said: I was absolutely delighted to see the first handover of a refurbished home to an RAF family under Project Speed. It is the first of nearly 600 homes for RAF families that we will be modernised as part of this key programme and is exactly the type of improvement that our families are looking for. It is particularly fitting that the first investment in RAF homes was made here at RAF Waddington where our people continue to be committed extensively in support of military operations throughout the world.

Tim Redfern, Amey’s Managing Director Defence, said: As Project Speed moves at pace, we continue to welcome Service families into their newly refurbished properties, providing them with bright, modern and energy efficient homes that will enhance their lived experience and drive down utility bills. We remain focused on our commitment to support DIO and the MOD to improve the quality of Armed Forces living accommodation across the UK.

The investment programme will provide work to dozens of companies, many of which will be small and medium enterprises local to the area. Project Speed will employ around 5000 people nationally.