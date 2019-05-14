Football fans score extra time with HS2

As Manchester City and Watford fans prepare to travel to Wembley on 18 May, HS2 - Britain’s new high speed railway - will give football fans thousands of extra seats ahead of future cup finals, play-offs and England games.

Not only will there be extra seats, but fans planning for the match will save significant time on their journeys so they can make the most of their big day out.

Manchester City fans travelling from Manchester will save up to 2 hours on their journey to the capital. Knock-on benefits of the new railway will also see Watford Junction station get more frequent trains to London on the existing rail network.

The new high speed rail network will take the hassle out of travelling and mean fans can save their match day nerves for the stadium.

Allan Cook, HS2 Ltd Chair, said: