Food chain resilience in a changing world: conference presentations

Conference programme, abstracts and biographies
Presentations from the 2018 Government Chemist Conference can be found below:
Welcome and introduction, Julian Braybrook, Government Chemist
Referee casework outcomes, Michael Walker, Consultant Referee Analyst, LGC
Application of whole genome sequencing for public health interventions around foodborne pathogens, Kathie Grant, Public Health England
Resilience through food forensics – essential post EU exit, Jon Griffin, President of the Association of Public Analysts
Regulating Our Future – modernising food regulation in the UK, Catriona Stewart, Food Standards Agency
The European Commission Knowledge Centre for food fraud and quality, Franz Ulberth, European Commission Joint Research Centre
Road map for the harmonisation of DNA testing for meat speciation, Timothy Wilkes, LGC
Are your genes to blame when your jeans don’t fit?, Giles Yeo, MRC Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge
How the food industry is preparing for EU exit, Helen Munday, Food and Drink Federation
How can measurement science assist in improving the molecular detection and management of antimicrobial resistance?, Jim Huggett, LGC / University of Surrey
Early warning systems to detect, predict and assess food fraud, Yamine Bouzembrak, RIKILT
How far have we come since horse-gate; global tools available to fight food fraud, Selvarani Elahi, LGC
Accelerating rice improvement in South Asia, Katherine Steele, Bangor University
The Hand That Feeds: A musical about food crime, Kate Cooper