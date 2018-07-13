Flood wardens needed in Northumberland town

Teams of volunteer Flood Wardens across the North East are playing a vital role in helping protect their communities.

The eyes and ears on the ground, they act as a link between the Environment Agency and communities at risk - getting vital information out to local residents.

And now the Environment Agency is calling on people to play their part in Ponteland.

At the River Pont in Ponteland there are 520 properties in the flood warning service area, with 69% of people signed up to receive free flood warnings.

And at the River Pont at Darras Hall, Kirkley Mill and Prestwick Carr there are 57 properties in the flood warning service area, with 33% of people signed up.

Flood Wardens play ‘vital role’

Colin Hall, who is the Environment Agency’s Flood Community Engagement Officer for Northumberland, is working with Ponteland Town Council. He said:

Being flooded is absolutely devastating and Flood Wardens play a vital role in supporting their community before, during and after a food event. It includes things such as checking water levels, reporting blockages in the river and monitoring weather forecasts to be a step ahead of a flood. We also work with them to develop a Community Flood Plan, with key contacts and responsibilities to carry out in the event flooding takes place. The local knowledge that wardens can provide on the ground is invaluable and helps communities be more flood resilient.

Raise awareness of flooding issues

Flood Wardens help ensure the Environment Agency’s flood warning messages reach the local community and are acted upon, and have a direct line through to the Environment Agency’s Area Incident Room in Newcastle.

Outside of a flood event, they can help raise awareness of flooding issues in the local community, encourage people to register to receive free flood warnings and provide information to partners about vulnerable people or properties in the flood plain.

Anyone interested in becoming a Flood Warden or for help creating a Community Flood Plan contact Colin.Hall@environment-agency.gov.uk or call 020 7714 0547.