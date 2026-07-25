Fleet of spy drones to equip British soldiers and back jobs in South West England and Wales

New Tekever AR5 surveillance drones chosen to keep British troops safe through round-the-clock intelligence gathering.

Up to £400 million deal will support jobs at Tekever’s UK sites, bolstering Britain’s defence manufacturing base.

Investment supports re-industrialisation of Britain, helping to strengthen national security and create growth across the UK.

British soldiers will be better protected and more lethal on the battlefield as a new investment of up to £400 million will see the Army equipped with the latest spy drone technology.

The new drones will be able to carry up to 50kg in surveillance equipment, such as cameras and sensors, and can fly for longer than previous systems the Army has used, giving commanders real-time intelligence to protect troops and inform battlefield decisions.

The initial order will be for six AR5 drones, with up to 24 delivered by 2029.

The AR5 has been selected to replace the ageing Watchkeeper drones, under a deal worth up to £400 million over the next 10 years. The drone will be built in Tekever’s soon to be open Swindon manufacturing facility.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP said:

Proven in Ukraine and designed to protect British soldiers globally, we’ve chosen the UK-based Tekever AR5 drone to supply our personnel with kit that will keep them ahead of emerging threats. This investment will support our troops on deployment, while driving re-industrialisation and backing British innovation.

Watchkeeper, in service since 2014, is reaching the end of its operational life. The new AR5 offers significantly improved endurance, sensor capability and reliability, ensuring that the Army maintains a battle-winning edge in surveillance and reconnaissance systems. The drone has been utilised by Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the battlefield, as they continue their fight against Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

The full contract will sustain and create hundreds of jobs at Tekever’s UK sites, reinforcing defence’s important role in the UK’s growing defence and technology sector. It reflects this government’s commitment, driving defence as an engine for growth and supporting the reindustrialisation of industry in Britain.

Tekever UK’s Managing Director Karl Brew said:

CORVUS represents a major step change in delivering cutting edge autonomy to the British Army. This isn’t about a platform, it’s about building and sustaining sovereign capability that stays one step ahead of our adversaries. Through CORVUS, TEKEVER aims to create a new type of partnership between government and industry where we will ensure a constant cycle of capability evolution that delivers decisive advantage to our end users.

Subject to contract signature and final approvals, the new capability will begin entering service later this year, with support sustained for at least five years and options to extend.