Five new commissioners appointed to the Equality and Human Rights Commission

The Government has confirmed the appointment of five new commissioners for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Suzanne Baxter, Pavita Cooper, Alasdair Henderson, Helen Mahy and Mark McLane take up their appointment from 27 April 2018 and their appointment is for a period of 4 years. These roles are remunerated at £400 per day with Commissioners expected to work for approximately 1-2 days per month (up to 25 days per year).

The EHRC is Great Britain’s designated equality body and ‘A-rated’ national human rights institution. These new appointments will assist the EHRC to fulfil its role as the country’s expert body on equality and human rights issues.

These appointments are made in accordance with the Cabinet Office Code of Governance for Public Appointments. The regulation of public appointments against the requirements of this Code is carried out by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

These appointments are made on merit and political activity played no part in the decision process. However, in accordance with the code, there is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. Alasdair Henderson’s declaration of political activity identifies that he stood for election for the Whig party in the past 5 years. Suzanne Baxter, Pavita Cooper, Helen Mahy and Mark McLane did not declare any political activity.

New Commissioners’ declarations of interest will be published on the EHRC’s website.