Five First World War Soldiers Buried in Belgium

The service, organised by the MOD ’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), also known as the ‘ MOD War Detectives’, was held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s ( CWGC ) Poelcapelle British Cemetery near Ypres, Belgium today (21 May 2025).

The bearer party, standard bearers, and Padre laying Private Birch and his comrades to rest (Crown Copyright)

Pte Birch, who served with the 16th Battalion The Cheshire Regiment, died on 22 October 1917 during the Third Battle of Ypres. Pte Birch was formally identified using DNA provided by his great-nephew, but the first clue to his identity was a leather belt found with him which bore traces of his regimental number and part of his name.

Alexia Clark, MOD War Detective said:

It has been a privilege to organise this burial service for Pte Birch. When you consider the half-a-million men still missing from the First and Second World Wars, every one we can identify feels like an achievement. I am delighted that Pte Birch’s military family have now been able to give him the dignified burial he had been denied for so long.

Sadly, despite extensive research, it has not been possible to identify the four men found alongside Pte Birch. In total 2,068 men lost their lives in Belgium between 22 and 24 October 1917 and more than 1,000 of those remain missing.

The military party who were involved in the burial service, from 1st Battalion the Mercian Regiment (Crown Copyright)

Reverend Gary Birch, Senior Chaplain, Head Quarters South West, said:

It is always a sobering privilege to officiate at any service person’s funeral, but even more so to give a WW1 soldier the proper dignity and respect they deserve. Although we’re not related, the fact that I share two names with Private Harry James Birch brings an even greater poignancy to the service for me, and a reminder that any of us who serve in the armed forces may one day be asked to offer the greatest sacrifice in service to others. Although the other men buried next to Pte Birch today remain unnamed, it is important and right that each one is given the same respect and honour. Each one who fell whilst serving their country is worthy of full respect and it is my great honour to lead these moments of reflection and reverence.

The graves will now be cared for by CWGC . Dr Daniel Seaton, Commemorations Case Officer at the CWGC , said: