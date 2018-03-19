News story
First meeting of the Financial Inclusion Policy Forum
Industry leaders in finance, consumer groups, and the regulators will meet for the first time today for the Government’s Financial Inclusion Policy Forum.
The Forum’s mission is to ensure that people, regardless of their background or income, have access to useful and affordable financial products and services.
The forum will be co-chaired by John Glen, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Guy Opperman, Minister for Pensions and Financial Inclusion, and will meet bi-annually.
The members of the forum are:
|Name
|Organisation
|Phil Andrew
|StepChange
|Charles Butterworth
|Experian
|Professor Sharon Collard
|University of Bristol
|Charles Counsell
|The Money Advice Service
|Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles
|Financial Inclusion Commission
|Simon Crine
|Money and Mental Health Policy Institute
|Joanna Elson OBE
|Money Advice Trust
|Huw Evans
|Association of British Insurers
|Jayne-Anne Gadhia
|Virgin Money UK
|Martin Lewis
|Money Saving Expert
|Gillian Guy
|Citizens Advice
|Stephen Jones
|UK Finance
|Vim Maru
|Lloyds Banking Group
|David Orr
|National Housing Federation
|Chris Rhodes
|Nationwide
|Marlene Shiels
|Capital Credit Union
|Jane Vass
|AgeUK
|Paula Vennells
|Post Office Ltd
|Sian Williams
|Toynbee Hall
|Chris Woolard
|FCA
|Rowena Young
|Just Finance Foundation
