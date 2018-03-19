News story

First meeting of the Financial Inclusion Policy Forum

Industry leaders in finance, consumer groups, and the regulators will meet for the first time today for the Government’s Financial Inclusion Policy Forum.

The Forum’s mission is to ensure that people, regardless of their background or income, have access to useful and affordable financial products and services.

The forum will be co-chaired by John Glen, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Guy Opperman, Minister for Pensions and Financial Inclusion, and will meet bi-annually.

The members of the forum are:

Name Organisation
Phil Andrew StepChange
Charles Butterworth Experian
Professor Sharon Collard University of Bristol
Charles Counsell The Money Advice Service
Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles Financial Inclusion Commission
Simon Crine Money and Mental Health Policy Institute
Joanna Elson OBE Money Advice Trust
Huw Evans Association of British Insurers
Jayne-Anne Gadhia Virgin Money UK
Martin Lewis Money Saving Expert
Gillian Guy Citizens Advice
Stephen Jones UK Finance
Vim Maru Lloyds Banking Group
David Orr National Housing Federation
Chris Rhodes Nationwide
Marlene Shiels Capital Credit Union
Jane Vass AgeUK
Paula Vennells Post Office Ltd
Sian Williams Toynbee Hall
Chris Woolard FCA
Rowena Young Just Finance Foundation
