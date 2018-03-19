First meeting of the Financial Inclusion Policy Forum

Industry leaders in finance, consumer groups, and the regulators will meet for the first time today for the Government’s Financial Inclusion Policy Forum.

The Forum’s mission is to ensure that people, regardless of their background or income, have access to useful and affordable financial products and services.

The forum will be co-chaired by John Glen, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Guy Opperman, Minister for Pensions and Financial Inclusion, and will meet bi-annually.

The members of the forum are: