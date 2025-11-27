First fast-track cyber defenders now protecting UK from daily digital threats

First fast-track cyber recruits graduate from Defence Cyber Academy, Shrivenham, delivering on the Strategic Defence Review

More than 30 new training places available for people aged 18-39 years old as 2026 recruitment opens to expressions of interest

Graduates join new Defence Cyber & Electromagnetic Force to fight 90,000 annual cyber-attacks on UK defence, safeguarding our national security

The first fast-tracked cyber specialists have graduated from accelerated basic training today, strengthening Britain’s defences against growing and changing online threats.

The inaugural group of around 30 graduates will now enter operational roles, securing defence’s networks and services at the digital headquarters in Corsham, helping to protect critical national infrastructure against the more than 90,000 cyber-attacks UK defence experiences annually. So far in 2025, the UK has faced 18 major cyber incidents, categorised as ‘highly significant’, with the potential to seriously impact essential services – an almost 50% increase on the previous year and the third consecutive annual rise.

The entry route sees basic training reduced from 10 weeks to around one month, after which recruits undergo three months’ specialist training. New graduates embedded in operational roles will either be securing defence’s networks or conducting cyber operations to counter those who would do the UK harm, and stand to receive one of the highest Armed Forces starting salaries of over £40,000.

Minister Sandher-Jones, who attended today’s graduation, also announced that recruitment is now open from today for the 2026 Cyber Direct Entry scheme, offering more than 30 training places, with expression of interest open to all three services. The fast-track programme also helps address longstanding recruitment and retention challenges by drawing talented individuals from every community.

Today’s graduates join the new Defence Cyber & Electromagnetic Force (DCEMF), led by Air Vice-Marshal Tom Ashbridge. This new organisation, delivering on a key recommendation in Strategic Defence Review and is a new force which safeguards military operations in cyberspace, bringing together military personnel, defence companies and cyber teams.

Louise Sandher-Jones MP, Minister for Veterans and People, said:

Today we’re celebrating the exceptional achievement of our first cyber specialists who have successfully completed this demanding programme. Their dedication and expertise will be vital in protecting Britain from the daily cyber-attacks we face. This scheme opens doors for talented people who might never have considered a role in the Armed Forces, proving that defending our nation is a whole of society effort. Through our Strategic Defence review we are building the cyber expertise Britain needs, and I’m delighted that expressions of interest for the 2026 intake are now open.

Launched in February 2025, the scheme has attracted talented individuals from across the UK, including IT technicians, software developers, and hardware specialists with industry certifications and hands-on experience. The cohort includes graduates with degrees in Computer Science and Cyber Security, alongside individuals with postgraduate qualifications in technical fields.

Beyond their professional expertise, our graduates have a wide array of personal interests and pursuits, from competitive sports and martial arts to creative hobbies like music and 3D printing. This blend of technical proficiency and personal passion reflects the dynamic and adaptable nature of this cohort and demonstrates the pathway’s commitment to developing well-rounded cyber professionals capable of meeting the evolving national security challenges.

General Sir Jim Hockenhull, Commander of Cyber & Specialist Operations Command, said:

It in an honour to celebrate our first-ever graduates of the Cyber Direct Entry Scheme. This a groundbreaking Cyber and Specialist Command initiative, as this group of graduates have not just completed training, they have been part of a transformation in how the Armed Forces recruit and train people. This programme brings skilled specialists directly into Defence to take on critical frontline cyber roles, helping Defence and the Armed Forces ensure that we have the vital skills we need to protect the UK from cyber threats that target our military systems, critical services, and the society we serve.

Today I am also proud to announce the standing up of the DCEMF under the Command of Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (CSOC). This marks a significant shift in our warfighting readiness and exemplifies the core principle of our ‘one defence’ approach. The DCEMF will anticipate and combat threats across the Cyber and Electro-Magnetic domain to ensure that our Armed Forces can fight and win. It will enhance our ability to operate in an increasingly contested and congested Domain and protect our UK military networks which come under daily attack. Our graduates today will be a part of that effort, and demonstrates our progress in delivering on commitments made in the Strategic Defence Review (SDR).

A Defence Cyber Academy graduate, aged 27 said:

The entry route we’ve taken here is not the normal route - they’ve adjusted our journey appropriately and been very accommodating in the training they’ve given to us to make sure we are prepared for our roles.

Our fast-tracked Cyber Direct Entry programme demonstrates how the government’s Plan for Change strengthens homeland defence, delivering the Strategic Defence Review’s commitment to warfighting readiness through the cyber capabilities essential to protecting Britain. Expressions of interest are available through Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and British Army recruitment websites.