First-ever National Cadets Week to celebrate cadets and reconnect young people with the Armed Forces

The first National Cadet Week in October 2026 will celebrate the cadet forces, one of the country’s most effective youth organisations

A new Cadets Action Plan will set out the government’s long-term vision for the cadet forces

The initiative will help deliver on the Strategic Defence Review’s demand for a whole-of-society approach to defence

Tens of thousands of young people across the UK will have the opportunity to discover the cadet forces as the government announces the first ever National Cadets Week, taking place from 5-11 October 2026.

The week will celebrate the UK’s cadet community – one of the country’s most effective youth organisations – and the tens of thousands of young people and adult volunteers who make the cadets a success.

Throughout the week, cadet units across the UK will open their doors to schools, families, and local communities. Cadets and volunteers will take part in outreach activities, delivering presentations to schools and places of work to raise awareness of the programme.

With a strong focus on first aid training, activities will showcase the opportunities available, and inspire new cadets, attract new volunteers, and demonstrate how cadet experiences help prepare young people for adult life.

As part of the Strategic Defence Review’s whole-of-society approach to defence, National Cadets Week aims to deepen the bond between the Armed Forces and communities across the UK.

Minister for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones MP said:

Cadet forces are one of the best examples we have of the whole-of-society approach to defence in action, bringing together young people from all backgrounds and giving them the confidence, skills and sense of purpose that benefit their communities and our country as a whole. None of this would be possible without the thousands of adult volunteers who give their time freely, and I want to thank every one of them. I hope National Cadets Week inspires more people to get involved and support their local cadet force. You don’t need a military background, just a commitment to young people. It is one of the most rewarding things you can do.

Under the Government’s ‘30 by 30’ campaign launched in August 2025, the MOD is expanding cadet opportunities for a new generation of young people – boosting the cadet forces by 30% by 2030.

This will deliver over 40,000 more cadets across the UK, supporting the government’s commitment to break down the barriers holding back Britain’s young people.

Royal Navy cadet Lila Unlu, age 14, said:

Being a cadet has given me amazing opportunities I would never have experienced in my day-to-day life. It’s taught me so much about resilience, team building, and leadership. Along the way I’ve made some incredible friends, built confidence and created memories and skills that will stay with me for life.

The initiative will showcase the opportunities available through the MOD-sponsored cadet forces: the Sea Cadet Corps, Army Cadet Force, Air Training Corps, Volunteer Cadet Corps and Combined Cadet Force.

A new Cadets Action Plan will be published during National Cadets Week setting out the government’s long-term vision to expand high-quality, accessible cadet provision and ensure more young people from all backgrounds can benefit. This will include modernising the cadet experience, providing an attractive offer to retain and recruit adult volunteers, and ensuring that cadets and volunteers have the right resources and support.

Minister for Schools Standards, Georgia Gould, said:

National Cadets Week will be a fantastic chance to celebrate the incredible difference cadet programmes make to young people’s lives across the UK. We’re making sure more young people than ever are building confidence and life skills through cadets in schools and we’re going further to make sure every child and young person at every school and college can access a range life-changing extra-curricular activities like sports, outdoor adventure and civic engagement.

Boosting the whole-of-society approach to national resilience, the week will celebrate the dedicated network of adult volunteers who lead local cadet groups.

Through the cadets, young people develop essential life skills, including leadership, teamwork, and resilience, taking part in activities ranging from adventurous training and fieldcraft to flying, sailing, and gaining Civil Aviation Authority-endorsed drone qualifications.

Participants can also work towards nationally recognised qualifications, including BTECs, first aid certifications and The Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The Cadets Action Plan will support the growth of the cadet forces, helping more young people to progress into careers in the Armed Forces, public services, and wider defence sector, while strengthening national resilience.