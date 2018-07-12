News story
Filavac VHD K C+V - Product defect recall alert
Product defect recall alert for Filavac VHD K C+V (Vm 46470/4000) by Filavae
The following batches of Filavac VHD K C+V (Vm 46470/4000) have been recalled due to incorrect storage requirements during shipment.
|Batch
|Expiry Date
|060K80412C1A-UK1-2
|12/06/2019
|060K80412A1C-UK1-2
|12/06/2019
For further information regarding the recall, please contact Jerome Martineau jerome.martineau@filavie.com Tel : +33 2 41 754616
Published 12 July 2018