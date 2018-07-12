Filavac VHD K C+V - Product defect recall alert

The following batches of Filavac VHD K C+V (Vm 46470/4000) have been recalled due to incorrect storage requirements during shipment.

Batch Expiry Date 060K80412C1A-UK1-2 12/06/2019 060K80412A1C-UK1-2 12/06/2019

For further information regarding the recall, please contact Jerome Martineau jerome.martineau@filavie.com Tel : +33 2 41 754616