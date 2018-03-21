Press release

February 2018 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2018.

Published 21 March 2018
From:
HM Land Registry
laptop to represent data

In February:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,632,960 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 376,385

The transaction data shows HM Land Registry completed 1,632,969 applications in February compared with 1,782,088 in January and 1,516,596 last February, of which:

  • 376,546 were applications for register updates compared with 462,352 in January

  • 796,961 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 825,613 in January

  • 186,329 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 211,393 in January

  • 23910 were postal applications from non-account holders, compared with 26,002 in January

Applications by region and country

Region/country December applications January applications February applications
South East 287,649 403,526 376,385
Greater London 250,636 339,286 313,340
North West 139,168 222,150 185,253
South West 124,681 173,058 158,433
West Midlands 107,079 150,292 143,338
Yorkshire and the Humber 98,017 139,207 122,513
East Midlands 90,239 122,812 115,725
Wales 58,854 80,315 74,301
North 56,648 77,912 71,772
East Anglia 53,549 73,345 71,764
Isles of Scilly 79 110 75
England and Wales (not assigned) 42 75 70
Total 1,266,641 1,782,088 1,632,969

Top 5 local authority areas

Top 5 local authority areas December applications Top 5 local authority areas January applications Top 5 local authority areas February applications
Birmingham 19,714 Birmingham 27,561 Birmingham 26,256
City of Westminster 17,977 City of Westminster 25,488 City of Westminster 21,991
Leeds 14,262 Leeds 20,256 Leeds 18,730
Manchester 13,384 Manchester 19,350 Manchester 16,972
Cornwall 13,332 Cornwall 18,367 Cornwall 16,606

Top 5 customers

Top 5 customers December applications Top 5 customers January applications Top 5 customers February applications
Enact 36,313 Enact 50,327 Enact 50,488
Optima Legal Services 19,826 Nationwide Building Society 31,589 Optima Legal Services 27,904
O’Neill Patient 19,764 Optima Legal Services 27,284 O’Neill Patient 23,851
HBOS PLC 16,649 O’Neill Patient 26,073 Devonshires 20,684
TM Group (UK) Ltd 16,444 My Home Move Limited 19,103 TM Group (UK) Ltd 19,558

Access the full dataset on data.gov.uk.

Notes to editors

  1. Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The March Transaction Data will be published at 11am on Monday 23 April 2018 at HM Land Registry Monthly Property Transaction Data.

  2. We are challenging ourselves to reassess our language to make our terms understandable to both our commercial and citizen customers. This is in line with our commitment set out in the Business Strategy 2017-2022 under the ‘simplicity’ element of our ambition.

  3. The monthly Transaction Data shows how many applications for register create (new titles), leases, transfer of part, register updates (updating existing titles), official copies of the register and search and hold queries (official searches) were completed. It reflects the volume of applications lodged by customers using an HM Land Registry account number on their application form.

  4. Completed applications in England and Wales shown by region and by local authority include postal applications as well as those sent electronically.

  5. Transaction Data excludes pending applications, bankruptcy applications, bulk applications, and discharge applications (to remove a charge, for example, a mortgage, from the register).

  6. Transactions for value are applications lodged involving a transfer of ownership for value. For an explanation of other terms used, see abbreviations used in the transaction data.

  7. Most search and hold queries carried out by a solicitor or conveyancer are to protect the purchase and/or mortgage. For example, a search will give the buyer priority for an application to HM Land Registry to register the purchase of the property. This can give an indication of market activity.

  8. Reasonable skill and care are used in the provision of the data. We strive to ensure that the data is as accurate as possible but cannot guarantee that it is free from error. We cannot guarantee our data is fit for your intended purpose or use.

  9. Transaction Data is available free of charge for use and re-use under the Open Government Licence (OGL). The licence allows public bodies to make their data available for re-use.

  10. If you use or publish the Transaction Data, you must add the following attribution statement:
    Contains HM Land Registry data © Crown copyright and database right 2017. This data is licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0.

  11. HM Land Registry’s mission is to guarantee and protect property rights in England and Wales.

  12. HM Land Registry is a government department created in 1862. It operates as an executive agency and a trading fund and its running costs are covered by the fees paid by the users of its services. Its ambition is to become the world’s leading land registry for speed, simplicity and an open approach to data.

  13. HM Land Registry safeguards land and property ownership worth in excess of £4 trillion, including around £1 trillion of mortgages. The Land Register contains more than 25 million titles showing evidence of ownership for some 85% of the land mass of England and Wales.

  14. For further information about HM Land Registry visit www.gov.uk/land-registry

  15. Follow us on: Twitter @HMLandRegistry, our blog, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact

Senior Press Officer

Marion Shelley
Trafalgar House
1 Bedford Park
Croydon
CR0 2AQ

Press Officer

Paula Dorman
Head Office
Trafalgar House
1 Bedford Park
Croydon
CR0 2AQ

Press Office

Published 21 March 2018