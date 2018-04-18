FCO wins Silver award from Mind for commitment to staff wellbeing

The FCO was one of 74 organisations to take part in Mind’s second annual Workplace Wellbeing Index, receiving a Silver accreditation at the awards ceremony last night.

The FCO was recognised for its continuing work and development of wellbeing practices, both in the UK and overseas.

Highlights over the past year include developing a Wellbeing Strategy, first-hand articles from senior leaders, and expanding the network of mental health first aiders.

Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Index is a benchmark of best policy and practice, celebrating the good work employers are doing to promote and support positive mental health, and providing key recommendations on the specific areas where there is room to improve.

Sir Simon McDonald, FCO Permanent Under-Secretary, said:

FCO staff do phenomenal work around the world, often in difficult circumstances: looking after their health and wellbeing is a priority. I am proud that our commitment to wellbeing has been recognised. I hope the work we are doing will mean that in the future we can aspire to a Gold award.

Emma Mamo, Head of Workplace Wellbeing at Mind, said:

Employers are increasingly acknowledging the importance of tackling stress and supporting the mental wellbeing of the entire workforce, including employees that might be struggling with their mental health. We’re delighted to recognise and celebrate employers making mental health a priority for their organisation through our Workplace Wellbeing Index.