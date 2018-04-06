Press release
FCO statement on the human rights trial in Vietnam
FCO Minister Harriett Baldwin statement on the trial verdict of six human rights activists in Vietnam.
FCO Minister Harriett Baldwin said;
The British Government is deeply concerned by the conviction in Vietnam of six members of the Brotherhood for Democracy for attempting to overthrow the regime and the harsh sentencing of 66 years in prison.
We do not believe that the peaceful expression of views on Vietnam’s own political system, or promotion of basic and universal human rights, should constitute a criminal offence. Freedom of expression and association are enshrined within both Vietnam’s own 2013 constitution and the international commitments to which Vietnam is a party.
