FCO statement on forthcoming Legislative Council by-election in Hong Kong

Foreign Office statement on the rejection of Agnes Chow’s nomination for the forthcoming Legislative Council by-election.

Published 31 January 2018
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
FCO spokesman said:

We are concerned by the rejection of Agnes Chow’s nomination for the forthcoming Legislative Council by-election. The right to stand for election is a fundamental right enshrined in Article 26 of the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights.

Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, and its rights and freedoms, are central to its way of life, and it is important that they should be fully respected.

