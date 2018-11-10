FCO Minister reaffirms UK’s commitment to Vietnam

The minister arrived in Hanoi today to attend the InspireMe festival and reaffirm and deepen the UK’s long standing relationship with Vietnam. The InspireMe Festival celebrates 45 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Vietnam. The event will highlight different aspects of the relationship between the UK and Vietnam including Trade and Investment, Education, Illegal Wildlife Trade, Innovation & Science, and Culture.

The Minister will meet the Vice Minister of Industry and Trade to discuss the UK’s commitment to energy efficiency to tackle climate change. The two Ministers will visit the Business Corner of the Festival, where UK companies are exhibiting their products and services.

Mr Field will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Finance, which indicates both sides’ interest in bilateral cooperation in areas such as financial market cooperation, the adoption of accounting standards and green finance.

The minister will then visit the Illegal Wildlife Trade area in the Festival, meeting Vietnam’s Vice Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, to discuss the outcomes of the recent IWT conference in London, and Vietnam’s commitments to tackling the illegal wildlife trade.

In addition Mr Field will have a bilateral meeting with leaders from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and reaffirm the UK’s commitment to Vietnam as this year marks 45 years of diplomatic relations.

Finally, Minister Field will meet members of the British business community, and take part in a Remembrance service.

Minister for Asia and the Pacific, the Rt Hon Mark Field MP said:

As Vietnam transforms itself, our bilateral relationship has also evolved. The UK enjoys a Strategic Partnership with Vietnam. What you are seeing at the festival is a vivid display of our bilateral relationship in the fields of education, business, science, innovation, and culture. In my meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we agreed that our bilateral cooperation has achieved many things already, and we looked forward to strengthening our relations further over the next 45 years.

Further information