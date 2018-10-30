FCO Minister for the Commonwealth and the UN visits Indonesia

The UK Foreign Office Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the UN, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon is in Indonesia today (30 October) following his attendance at the ‘Our Ocean’ Conference.

Lord Ahmad led a UK delegation to the fifth ‘Our Ocean’ Conference yesterday (29 October) which aims to tackle the challenges facing the oceans, including: marine protection, marine pollution, climate change, sustainable fisheries, the blue economy and maritime security.

While in Jakarta today, Lord Ahmad has hosted an inter-faith roundtable, visited an Islamic School which has been working with the British Council to promote diversity and held bilateral meetings with the Minister of Religious Affairs Lukman Hakim Saifuddin, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs AM Fachir, parliamentarians and experts on Countering Violent Extremism.

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said:

The ‘Our Ocean’ Conference is a crucial initiative that seeks to protect the World’s oceans and seas, critical global assets that we have all taken for granted for far too long. In Jakarta, I have learnt how Indonesia is seeking to protect its extraordinary bio-diversity whilst balancing the needs of a developing economy and a large population spread over its vast archipelago of islands. I also discussed how “unity in diversity” in a place of extraordinary ethnic, religious and linguistic diversity can be nurtured whilst fighting divisive sectarian ideology and practice. I explored how ongoing UK government support to Indonesia can assist in addressing these complex challenges. I also look forward to continuing the conversation around our post-Brexit relationship with ASEAN and its members, and to deepening the UK’s ties with one of the world’s most dynamic and vibrant regions.

