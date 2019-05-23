FCO Minister Field attends OECD annual Ministerial meeting

Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Mark Field, attended the OECD’s annual Ministerial Council Meeting (22 - 23 May) to discuss the opportunities and challenges of digital transition for sustainable development.

Speaking after the visit, Minister Mark Field said:

The UK was one of the founding members of the OECD in 1961 and the organisation has played a major role in the enormous growth in living standards in all regions of the world since it was formed. This year’s annual meeting in Paris, which I was delighted to attend on behalf of the government, has been an opportunity for members to explore how the digital transition can support sustainable growth in the world’s emerging as well as developed economies.

During his visit to the OECD headquarters in Paris, Minister Field underlined the UK’s support for the OECD’s important place in the system of international cooperation, its key role in supporting global growth, and the value of its analysis in continuing to make the case for free trade and open markets.

He also held discussions with French Parliamentarians on UK’s continued commitment to working with ASEAN and joined the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, in signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the OECD to formalise UK support for work in Brazil through the Prosperity Fund to help the country align even more closely with OECD standards.

