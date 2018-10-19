Press release
FCO Minister addresses the Latin American Investment Forum
FCO Minister Sir Alan Duncan spoke at a gathering of Latin American Ambassadors, diplomats and UK business leaders to discuss opportunities for trade and investment.
Speaking at the seventh edition of the annual Latin American Investment Forum in London today (19 October), the Rt Hon Sir Alan Duncan MP, Minister of State for the Americas said:
The UK Government is committed to promoting economic development across Latin America and is proud to be taking a leading role in facilitating that alongside British businesses.
With projects in sectors such as infrastructure, fintech and energy, the UK will continue to work in close partnership with governments throughout the region to strengthen our ties, support our shared economic interests and join forces on vital global issues.
