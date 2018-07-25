Faith Minister calls for new bell ringers as the nation readies for the First World War Centenary

The government funded ‘Ringing Remembers’ project aims to recruit 1,400 new bell ringers to take part in Armistice Day 2018 commemorations as the First World War Centenary programme reaches a seminal moment. The campaign is being run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in collaboration with Big Ideas and the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers.

One thousand new bell ringers have already been recruited to ring out following the traditional march past the Cenotaph and to honour the 1,400 bell ringers who lost their lives in the First World War.

Meeting new recruits to the project in the north-east, Lord Bourne officially launched the new Ringing Remembers badge, which will provide bell ringers with a lasting reminder of their contribution to Armistice Day 2018.

Faith Minister Lord Bourne said:

The bell ringing community tragically saw 1,400 members lose their lives to the war effort. Their sacrifice will be honoured by our Ringing Remembers project, which will recruit the same number of bell ringers to take part in the centenary Armistice Day celebrations. One hundred years ago bell ringers across the country caught and amplified the national mood as 4 years of war came to an end. In remembrance of that special moment, and of the sacrifice bell ringers made during the First World War, I urge people across the nation to sign up to ‘Ringing Remembers’ and take part in Armistice Day 2018 as we honour those that gave so much to defend our freedom and liberty one hundred years ago.

Lord Bourne’s call to action comes after the UK government, supported by the German government, invited nations across the world to participate in international bell ringing on 11 November 2018. This will mirror the moment 100 years ago when relief and emotion overtook and bells rang out across the country to celebrate Armistice.