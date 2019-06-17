Exmouth tidal defence scheme exhibition - save the date

Learn more about planned improvements and construction work that is taking place as part of Exmouth’s £12m project to reduce tidal flood risk

Exmouth residents and businesses are invited to catch up with the progress that has been made on the Exmouth tidal defence scheme at a public exhibition at Exmouth Town Hall on 28 June from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

The project, which is being jointly undertaken by the Environment Agency and East Devon District Council, includes new flood walls, ground raising, flood gates and property flood resilience measures along the sea front and estuary-side. The scheme is due to be completed by 2021.

Planning permission for the Exmouth tidal defence scheme was granted by East Devon District Council in January 2019. This was a hybrid application that included outline planning submissions for Morton Crescent and Alexandra Terrace Junction.

On 11 June 2019, full planning permission was granted for Morton Crescent, allowing access to this site for the construction of a new flood wall (on the line of the existing wall) as well as pedestrian flood gates and landscaping.

Everyone is welcome to come and see the planned improvements, including details of the Alexandra Terrace Junction planning application – which involves simplifying the road layout by reducing access to one lane and adding a traffic island to make it easier for pedestrians to cross. These changes will allow this route to be closed off in storms with flood gates so that lower lying properties inland are better protected from coastal flooding.

Information will also be available about the construction work that has already begun on the Exmouth tidal defence scheme. This includes a new tidal defence wall, which is being built alongside Royal Avenue, together with ground raising within the nature reserve to the north.

Work is due to start in June on strengthening the existing sea wall on the Esplanade as well as new tidal defences in the Camperdown Terrace area.

Ben Johnstone, Environment Agency flood and coastal risk manager for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said:

We are very pleased to see our contractors starting work.The start of construction is a really important step on the way to reducing tidal flood risk from the Exe Estuary in Exmouth. We would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while we carry out this important project.

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council portfolio holder for Environment, said:

It’s great to working together with the Environment Agency and local community to manage the risk to Exmouth from climate change, and invest in the future of the town.

The £12 million Exmouth Tidal Defence project will reduce flood risk for 1,800 properties currently at risk of flooding. It will reduce flood risk from the current 4 per cent chance of happening in any year to a 0.5 per cent chance of happening in any year. The scheme design takes into account the impacts of climate change and sea level rise so the defence can be improved in future years as needed.

The Exmouth scheme is part of the Environment Agency’s programme of £2.6 billion investment into flood defences across the country.

Along with flood defences and flood risk management schemes, knowing your flood risk is also important when protecting your family and property from flooding. People can check their risk and register to receive free flood warnings by visiting www.gov.uk/prepare-for-a-flood or calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.