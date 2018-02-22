The construction of the Exeter flood defence scheme is now well advanced with completion of the whole scheme expected at the end of 2018. The scheme is a partnership between the Environment Agency, Devon County Council and Exeter City Council. The flood defences will reduce the risk of flooding to more than 3,200 homes and businesses in Exeter.

As part of the new defences being built in the north of the city it will be necessary to close Station Road from 9 April 2018 for 9 weeks. Station Road is located near St David’s Station and links Exwick Road to Cowley Bridge Road across the River Exe.

Two flood gates will be built across Station Road on either side of the river and the flood relief channel. When not in use the gates will sit behind the footpaths; when a flood is expected the gates will be closed thereby completing the flood defences and protecting the properties on each side of the river.

It is necessary to close Station Road to vehicles during the construction work due to the size of the foundations required to support the gates. Pedestrians and cyclists will be able use the footpaths across the bridges except for the 4 weekends in May when complete closures will be in place.

Cllr Roger Croad, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Environmental Services said:

This is an essential element of the flood defence scheme and these flood gates will reduce flood risk to hundreds of homes and businesses in the city. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption during the closure of Station Road, but the long term benefits will outweigh the short term inconvenience.

The Environment Agency and Network Rail have co-ordinated their work such that Network Rail will carry out essential maintenance work on their level crossing during this time to avoid the need for a separate closure at a future date.

The Environment Agency will be holding a drop-by briefing on Station Road on 12 March 2018 from 4pm to 7pm to explain the works and diversion routes. The briefing is in the public car park on the Exwick side of the bridge. You can also see the latest information on GOV.UK.

Throughout the works detailed traffic and pedestrian diversion signage will be erected to direct people around the closures.

Richard Cox, the scheme’s project manager said: