Exciting opportunity to manage inshore fisheries and conservation

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO) is looking to recruit members for the Eastern, North Western, North Eastern and Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authorities (IFCAs).

Each IFCA needs members who will take a balanced approach to caring for our seas, assessing the priority and importance of all users and stakeholders. The vacancies are an opportunity for someone who wants to improve the quality of the inshore area and are available in the following regions, the:

Eastern IFCA is looking for two new members; interest is welcomed from those who have experience and interest in commercial fishing; the marine environment; or with other relevant interest and experience. In addition, applicants from Suffolk would be particularly welcome.





North Western IFCA is looking for two new members; interest is welcomed from those with experience and interest in commercial fishing; recreational fishing; the marine environment; or with other relevant interest and experience.





North Eastern IFCA is looking for one new member; applicants are encouraged who have experience and interest in recreational or commercial fishing, particularly with mobile gear.





Northumberland IFCA is looking for one new member; interest is welcomed from those with experience and interest in commercial fishing/potting.

Andrew Wareing, Director of Business Development and Transformation for the Marine Management Organisation, which is responsible for appointing local people with relevant expertise to the IFCAs, said:

“These are rare, exciting opportunities for people with experience and a passion for their inshore marine area to play a major part in shaping how their local area is managed. If you want to make a positive difference and help balance economic, social and environmental needs, we would be pleased to hear from you.”

The deadline for applications is as follows:

Northumberland IFCA: 12:00 Wednesday 16 May 2018

North Eastern IFCA: 12:00 Monday 28 May 2018

Eastern IFCA: 12:00 Thursday 31 May 2018

North Western IFCA: 12:00 Friday 8 June 2018

The role is on a voluntary basis although relevant expenses may be reimbursed.

More information on the vacancies and how to apply

You can email ifcarecruitment@marinemanagement.org.uk or telephone 0208 225 6659 or 0208 026 5171 for more information.

Background

There are 10 IFCAs around the English coastline and they are responsible for sustainably managing sea fisheries and conservation within 6 nautical miles from shore. They have the power to make byelaws to protect resources and the environment in their area as well as also enforcing national and European fisheries legislation.

IFCAs are either committees or joint committees of the local authorities that fall within an IFC district. They are tasked with sustainably managing inshore sea fisheries and conserving their local marine environment. They are made up of representatives from local councils along with people from across the different sectors that use or are knowledgeable about the inshore marine area, such as commercial and recreational fishermen, environmental groups and marine researchers, who offer their time voluntarily.

The Marine Management Organisation, Environment Agency and Natural England also each has a statutory seat on the IFCA. Through their local management and funding structures, IFCAs help put local councils, communities and businesses, and individual citizens in the driving seat, allowing them to play a bigger part in the protection and enhancement of their inshore marine environment.