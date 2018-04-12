Essex rapist has sentence increased after Solicitor General’s appeal

A rapist has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred it for being too low.

On 29 May 2015, Sezer Keser, 25, offered to drive the victim home from an Essex shopping centre. After tricking her back to his house, Keser got the victim drunk before raping her.

Keser was originally sentenced to 5 years imprisonment at Nottingham Crown Court. Today, after the Solicitor General’s reference, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 7 years in prison.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: