ESFA apprenticeship service - UK leader of digital transformation, after winning Digital Leader 2018 award

The awards were attended by digital leaders, influencers and innovators from across the UK, to celebrate pioneering digital achievements last year.

To win the award we competed with other public sector organisations across the UK including the NHS, DWP, DVLA and Glasgow City Council, to show how the service’s innovative delivery approach during the last year, has seen measurable impacts and outcomes at scale. This secured our place on the DL100 list.

The DL100 list was put to the public vote in April, to select the winners of each category. The winners were announced at an awards ceremony held last night in London.

Eileen Milner said:

“We are delighted to win this prestigious award, which recognises the hard work and determination of the apprenticeship service team, in putting the users (employers), for the first time, at the heart of our digital-led delivery.

During the past year over 13,000 employers have taken control of their apprenticeship funds through the apprenticeship service, and it has supported half a million apprenticeship candidates and over 1.6 million applications.

We continue to evolve and develop the service as we learn from users, adding new features to enhance the service experience.

It’s a real privilege to have won this award, getting recognition for the work that has gone into launching and developing the service.”

