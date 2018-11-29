Environment Agency issues Brockham oil site permits

The new permits bring the site into line with the current regulations for oil and gas sites to provide a high level of protection to the environment. This is part of the Environment Agency’s review of all oil and gas permits granted prior to October 2013.

The permits issued set out the stringent conditions that the site operator must comply with to ensure that the environment and local people are protected.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

Before we issue an environmental permit we need to be satisfied that the environmental risks associated with exploring for onshore oil and gas are managed and controlled through proper design and management of the drilling and exploration site. As with all decisions on issuing environmental permits, we assess a company’s proposals to ensure they meet strict requirements. If an activity poses an unacceptable risk to the environment, the activity will not be permitted.

Further information on our decision and the permits can be found on GOV.UK.