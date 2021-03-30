Enhanced Learning Credits, Further and Higher Education scheme changes for veterans

The Ministry of Defence is promoting lifelong learning among members of the Armed Forces and the veterans community by providing Learning Credits through the Enhanced Learning Credits scheme ( ELC ) and Further Education and Higher Education ( FEHE ) scheme.

The schemes entitle eligible service personnel and service leavers to receive financial assistance towards their learning.

From 30 March 2021, changes to the learning scheme policy will increase accessibility to the schemes and enable eligible veterans to use learning credits to gain personal and professional qualifications in a more flexible way.

Access to the ELC scheme and FEHE scheme has been extended to 10 years for veterans who left the Armed Forces between 1 April 2011 and 31 March 16 (both dates inclusive).

Veterans medically discharged on or after the 1 April 2011 and who receive a disablement pension under the War Pension Scheme, or a guaranteed income payment under the Armed Forces Compensation scheme, will have access to the ELC scheme and FEHE scheme for 10 years after discharge.

Veterans who left the Armed Forces on or after the 1 April 2016 will still have access to the ELC and FEHE scheme for 5 years after discharge.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Johnny Mercer said:

We are committed to supporting our service people throughout their career in the armed forces and beyond. I am proud the learning credits schemes have formed an important part of this promise. Extending the programme to 10 years means our veterans will receive long-term development opportunities and offer readily accessible support as they begin the next chapter of their lives after service.

More information on the schemes, and these changes, is available on the Enhanced Learning Credits Administration Service website.