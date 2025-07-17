Eight British soldiers of the Great War laid to rest in France

The burial service, organised by the Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ), also known as the ‘War Detectives’, took place at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s ( CWGC ) Loos British Cemetery Extension, which was opened in September 2024.

The four identified soldiers were Corporal Alfred James Morrant and Private Henry Joseph Rycraft of the 11th Battalion The Essex Regiment, who were killed on 22 April 1917, and Private Arthur Albert Grayston and Private Lewis Ephraim Lambert of the 8th Battalion The Bedfordshire Regiment, who were killed on 19 April 1917. All four men had previously been commemorated on the Loos Memorial to the missing.

JCCC Caseworker, Rosie Barron said:

It has been an honour to have worked with The Royal Anglian Regiment and CWGC to organise the burial service today and to have had the Grayston and Morrant families present. Today we honour the memory of all of these men, whether named or unknown, and remember their comradeship and sacrifice.

The remains were recovered during the construction of a new hospital on the outskirts of the city of Lens in northern France and were among many British and Canadian casualties recovered from the site. All four named soldiers were identified through DNA testing. Two of the unknown soldiers are also known to have belonged to The Essex Regiment. It is believed that all eight men were killed in April 1917 during the Battle of Arras.

The service was supported by serving soldiers from 2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment and was attended by Jennifer Strawn, the granddaughter of Private Grayston, and two great-great nephews of Corporal Morrant.

Members of the Grayston and Morrant families stand at the graveside with the military party. Crown copyright.

Jennifer Strawn reflected on the service, and said:

I think everyone did a great job and the day was perfect. I will always remember it.

Paul Morrant said:

The work of JCCC and CWGC is fantastic. The soldiers of The Royal Anglian Regiment were great as they honoured soldiers of The Essex and Bedfordshire Regiments. The the whole thing was a great experience.

In a separate ceremony yesterday (15 July 2025), a rededication service took place for Lance Corporal Charles Madgwick at Lebucquière Communal Cemetery Extension. LCpl Madgwick was serving with 4th Battalion The Bedfordshire Regiment when he was killed on 24 March 1918 during the German Spring Offensive. His grave was identified after a researcher submitted a case to CWGC hoping to have found his final resting place. After further research by CWGC , the National Army Museum and JCCC , the identification was confirmed.

Both services were conducted by the Reverend Carl Stokes CF, Chaplain to Blandford Garrison. Reverend Stokes said:

It has been a tremendous privilege, as an Army Chaplain, to honour the eight fallen soldiers of the Bedfordshire and Essex Regiments by laying their remains to rest alongside their comrades in Commonwealth War Graves. For the four soldiers who have been identified, it is especially moving to see their names finally inscribed on their headstones. The other four will bear the poignant epitaphs ‘Known unto God’ or ‘A Soldier of the Great War.’ It has also been a great honour to share this moment with some of their family members and with soldiers from their legacy regiment, the Royal Anglian Regiment, who served as the honour guard and bearer party. More than a century later, their sacrifice is not forgotten. Their legacy—the freedom they helped secure—lives on.

All the graves will now be cared for in perpetuity by CWGC .

CWGC Commemorations Casework Manager, David Royle, said: